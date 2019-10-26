Jackson DEA encourages participation in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Drug Enforce Administration is accepting vaping devices and cartridges in an effort to help safely dispose prescription medications.

The purpose of this national and local initiative is to continue the removal of high amounts of opioids and other medicines from homes across the country where they are being misused by family members, visitors, children, and teens.

In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially amongst America’s youth, the DEA has committed to doing all it can to help.

“Prescription drugs often end up in the wrong hands, feeding an epidemic that kills more Americans than car accidents. DEA’s Take Back Initiative provides citizens an easy and safe way to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. This year, we are taking it a step further by accepting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our federal partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley.

The DEA also advise contributors not to donate any devices containing lithium-ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium-ion batteries.

The free and anonymous service will last until 2 p.m. The drop-off is located at the Outlets of Mississippi in front of Adidas.