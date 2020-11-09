JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday, Nov. 7 at an unknown location.
21-year-old Charles Wiggings was shot once and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police say they received a shots fired call for East Bell Street prior to Wiggins being dropped off at the hospital.
Public information officer Sam Brown says Wiggings arrived at the hospital between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- JPD investigating shooting after man dies
- Dept. of Human Services sets online meetings about child care services
- Alex Trebek brought consensus, class to a nation in need of both
- Brees throws 4 TD passes, Saints rout Brady, Buccaneers 38-3
- Postgame report: Rogers, Mississippi State survive upset scare