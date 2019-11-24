JPD investigating shooting on Clubview Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: An official with JPD has confirmed that no one was injured on Clubview Drive. A male and female are currently in police custody after shooting into a home.

Authorities also responded to another shooting on Skyview Drive and believe the two are connected.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that caused a juvenile to be transported to the hospital Sunday.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday along the 200 block of Clubview Drive in Jackson.

Neither the motive nor the condition of the individual has yet been determined.

