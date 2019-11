JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night on the 2200 block of Hickory Drive in Jackson.

A small sedan drifted off the road and crashed into a tree, fatally injuring a female and male passenger.

The cause of the crash has yet been determined. This is an ongoing investigation.

12 News will keep you updated as information is released.