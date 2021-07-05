JPD investigating two early morning shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating two early morning shootings that happened on Terry Road and HIgh Street.

Police confirmed one person was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Terry Road and Pine Ridge Drive.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive.

Police also confirmed a man was shot at the Circle K gas station on High Street across from the fairgrounds.

The man’s current condition is unknown at this time.

According to Public Information Officer Sam Brown, more information on both shootings will be available throughout the day.