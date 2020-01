JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a male victim suffering from several wounds to the leg and abdomen.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on McLean Street. According to JPD, a male was exiting a vehicle when an unknown male fired several shots from another vehicle before driving away.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

12 News will keep you updated as more information is released.