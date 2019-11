JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a male on the 1200 block of Kennington Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m.

According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to the local hospital where it was determined his injuries are non-life threatening.

There is no motive or suspect information available at the moment. Police say the victim was being uncooperative.