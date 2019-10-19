Breaking News
Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast
Live Now
Watch 12 News for the latest

JPD search for purse snatchers

Top News

by: Cianna Reeves

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is searching for a male and female responsible for armed robbing a female in the 4400 Block of North State St. shortly after 1:30 pm Friday.

Suspects bumped the victim’s vehicle from behind then took her purse after pulling over to exchange insurance info.

The vehicle appears to be a Cadillac sedan with damage to the front, right fender.

JPD encourages anyone who recognizes this vehicle or knows who was occupying it to contact 601-355-TIPS(9477).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story