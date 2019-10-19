JPD search for purse snatchers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is searching for a male and female responsible for armed robbing a female in the 4400 Block of North State St. shortly after 1:30 pm Friday.

Suspects bumped the victim’s vehicle from behind then took her purse after pulling over to exchange insurance info.

The vehicle appears to be a Cadillac sedan with damage to the front, right fender.

JPD encourages anyone who recognizes this vehicle or knows who was occupying it to contact 601-355-TIPS(9477).