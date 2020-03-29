JPS announces extension of food programs during school closures

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Grab and go meals, including both breakfast and lunch, are available at two additional locations in Madison County beginning Monday, March 30: Velma Jackson High School and Smith Chapel Baptist Church (Flora).

Madison County Schools are providing meals via curbside and walk-up service at these two new locations in addition to continuing service at East Flora Elementary, Camden Elementary, Ann Smith Elementary, and Madison Crossing Elementary on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.