JPS announces extension of food programs during school closures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Public Schools will continue to serve Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch meals during school closures through April 17, 2020. Children 18 years of age and under can pick up breakfast and lunch at no cost. No ID is required. They do not have to be a JPS student. Adult meals are $2.50 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch. Meals will be served Monday- Friday from 9–11 a.m. at the following locations:
North
· Boyd Elementary, 4531 Broadmeadow Street
· North Jackson Elementary, 650 James M. Davis Drive
· Spann Elementary, 1615 Brecon Drive
Central
· Blackburn Middle, 1311 W. Pearl Street
· Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street
· Lake Elementary, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue
· Raines Elementary, 156 N. Flag Chapel Road
· Smith Elementary, 3900 Parkway Avenue
South
· Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive
· Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive
· Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard
· Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive
The selection of these sites was based on their location and serviceability in areas throughout the city of Jackson.