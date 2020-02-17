JPS Parent Teacher Conference to resume after no reports of schools flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) After closely monitoring the recent developments related to the flood stages of the Pearl River, JPS District officials will proceed with their regular scheduled Parent Teacher Conference Day Monday, February 17, from 10 a.m.– 6 p.m. There will be no school for students.

The Campus Enforcement, Transportation, and Facilities and Operations teams have visited and inspected schools and offices at risk of flood waters and surrounding areas.

McLeod Elementary was at the greatest risk of flood waters. There are no reports of flood waters inside the school. There are some streets blocked in the area near the school due to flood waters.

Access to McLeod Elementary is currently available from Old Canton and Westbrook roads. JPS officals are prepared to respond to the needs of students and families directly impacted by the flood waters.

The Parent and Family Engagement department is also working with schools to identify students in need of uniforms, school supplies, and personal hygiene products.

There are some barricades and street closures near JPS Central Office headquarters, located on 662 South President Street, that will cause employees to take alternative routes as they head to and from work.

Tuesday, February 18 will be a regular school day. JPS transportation team is developing alternate routes and will not travel down unsafe flooded roads.