Kid’s Towne Park closing for $240,000 playground renovation

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton’s Kid’s Towne Park is getting remodeled after 23 years in existence to honor the contributions of those who gave.

Clinton Board of Aldermen voted on November 5 to approve a new $240,000 play structure and to begin immediate renovations.

Kid’s Towne Park will close today to allow for crews to remove the existing wooden playground and install a new, modern ADA compliant and handicap accessible play structure.

The park will re-open late January 2020. Bark Park will remain open to the public during playground renovations.

“This park holds a very special place in the heart of our community as Kid’s Towne was a gift from many Clinton residents in monetary and labor efforts,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher.

She added, “The standard life cycle of play structures is between 15 – 20 years, but Kid’s Towne has “brought laughter and memories for over 23 now. The renovations will add new life to the park with safer, more durable structures.”

When it re-opens, the enhanced playground will include new slides, updated climbing structures and new interactive elements.

Additionally, the new play structure will allow better sight lines for parents and children utilizing the updated park that rests beneath the natural shade structure provided by the decades old trees.

Renovations will begin immediately. The first phase will necessitate the removal of the existing play structure and preparations for the new installations. The new playground is anticipated to be installed in the beginning of January.

To continue the legacy of Kid’s Towne being a community investment, plans are to involve the residents the opportunity to be a part of the new installation in January.

Future phases of the Kid’s Towne Park upgrade include a new paved walking trail, lighting, and additional elements for animals at the Bark Park as funding becomes available.

Those interesting in registering to assist with installation of the new playground in January, should call the Clinton Parks and Recreation department at 601-924-6082.