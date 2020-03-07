Krab Queenz Seafood opens first Jackson location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Award-winning comedian and restaurant owner Kwaylon Rogers, also known by his stage name “TiTi”, has officially opened the doors to Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris in Jackson.

Krab Queenz is a collaboration between Kway and his two partners Tonique Clay and Natasha Burton with 4 locations nationwide including Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and now Jackson.

THE LINE IS CRAZY AT THE GRAND OPENING FOR KRAB QUEENZ SEAFOOD IN JACKSON!!! pic.twitter.com/rik7O35kNn — Gary Burton WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) March 7, 2020

Originating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana by Tonique Clay, the Louisiana export made its way to Houston in November 2018. The restaurant has fed entertainments finest including Tyler Perry, BSimone, Tamala & David Man and more.

“I can’t believe it’s our 4th one. I’m super excited about this one because we’ve been getting so many requests for a Mississippi location, so to finally have one is a blessing. I hope y’all ready cause its going down Jackson,” said Kway.

Thanks for showing love to Jackson @BLAMEITONKWAY 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/j5EhtzQ17I — Gary Burton WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) March 7, 2020

Now, seafood lovers, local residents and out of town customers in Jackson can get a taste of butter-soaked king crab legs, jumbo shrimp, crawfish, sausage links, Cajun rice, and sweet corn.

This is the first franchise to also introduce its first virgin daiquiris location. The restaurant is located at 3188 Northside Drive in Jackson.