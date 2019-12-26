Kwanzaa celebrations hosted tonight in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The first day of Kwanzaa is being celebrated with fellowship and free food tonight in Jackson by two organizations, Women for Progress of MS, Inc. and Respect Our Black Dollar.

The public is invited to the 30th Annual Community Kwanzaa celebration hosted by Respect Our Black Dollar at the Medgar Evers Community Center. The special guest of the night will be Dr. Umar Johnson where attendees can enjoy a message of umoja (unity).

The event hosted by Women for Progress of MS, Inc. is in partnership with The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. The celebration will be held for family and community from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

So what exactly is Kwanzaa? According to History.com, Kwanzaa is a seven day holiday that celebrates African and African American culture and history from December 26 until January 1.

The festival was introduced by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966 to the United States as a ritual to welcome the first harvests to the home.

On each of the seven days, the candles are lit and discussed by families. These seven candlesticks are a representation of Kwanzaa’s seven principles.