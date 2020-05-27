Lane closures on I-55 to begin Friday in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will begin alternating lane closures for roadway repairs in Madison County starting Friday, May 29.

The road closures will take place on Interstate 55 northbound between County Line Road and Old Agency (Exit 105-B). The construction will be from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Crews will be placing rumble strips on the shoulder throughout the I-55 expansion project.

MDOT says no more than one lane will be closed at a time. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.