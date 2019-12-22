Last day Canton Domino’s will donate proceeds to Dortch Family

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Today is the last day Domino’s in Canton will donate 25 percent of their sales to the family of Helerica “Latrice” Dortch.

Dortch went missing after leaving work in her Domino’s uniform Friday, December 13 around 2:00 p.m. on Peace Street in Canton.

Four days later, she was found near the intersection of Old Yazoo City Road and Heindle Road in Madison County.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department has since arrested and charged Terrance J. Caldwell with the murder of Dortch.

Caldwell was also responsible for shooting a gas station clerk in the face at Jasco Station in Canton days after her disappearance.