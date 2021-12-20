Law enforcement officers to receive $1,000 for working through pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves authorized a one-time hazard payment of $1,000 to each law enforcement officer who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sworn law enforcement officers who actively served during the COVID-19 State of Emergency and were employed by state agencies as of November 30, 2021 are eligible to receive the payment.

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said over 50 law enforcement officers died from COVID-19.

“We’re also going to pick up the tab for the fringe on that $1,000 in hazard pay. That way, the actual $1,000 gets into their pocket,” said Reeves.

The payments will be funded by the CARES Act grant and they will be distributed to officers by the end of the 2021 calendar year.