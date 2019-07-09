Lil Boosie Black Beach Update

FILE – In this March 10, 2014, file photo, rapper Lil’ Boosie appears at a news conference in New Orleans. Boosie, now goes by the name Boosie BadAzz, is calling for people to boycott the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend in Mississippi. His dispute began when Boosie was pepper-sprayed by a local mall security guard after […]

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A security guard who used pepper spray on a crowd including rapper Boosie Badazz says he did so because a man was trying to start a fight with him as he tried to get the group to leave a store.

In an interview with The Sun Herald, 55-year-old Glen Kerley also denied using racial slurs.

Last week he won a $233,000 default judgment against the Louisiana rapper and his bodyguard, who didn’t appear in court to defend themselves against Kerley’s damage lawsuit.

Kerley testified he was assaulted while dealing with the rapper and onlookers at a Dillard’s store during Biloxi’s 2017 Black Beach Weekend.

The rapper whose given name is Torrance Hatch sued the store. Another Dillard’s employee had testified that Kerley was known for aggressiveness toward black shoppers.