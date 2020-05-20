Breaking News
Local attorney Richard Schwartz donates face masks to UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Local Jackson Attorney Richard Schwartz donated 1,000 KN95 face masks to healthcare workers of the University of Mississippi Medical Center Wednesday afternoon.

Due to a shortage of vital equipment such as face masks, protecting healthcare professionals on the frontline has become a huge concern for Schwartz.

Schwartz says, “We recognize the need to support our most vulnerable essential workers during this crisis, which are our healthcare workers. I wanted to do my part by donating these face masks to local hospitals.”

Schwartz has donated over 4000 face masks to hospitals and long-term care facilities in Meridian, Hattiesburg, Tupelo, and Jackson.

The Jackson attorney has been a long-time supporter of the University of Mississippi Medical Center with his 15-year partnership with the Blair E. Batson Radiothon.

