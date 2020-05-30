Local church donates food to families during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- While crowded grocery stores continue to prevent those who can’t get to grocery stores, the United Sates Department of Agriculture and churches are teaming up to help people from going hungry.

For the second week the Anderson United Methodist Church off Hanging Moss Road handed out food more than 1,000 food boxes that included fresh fruits, vegetables and milk for families.

All drivers pulled into the parking lot and allowed volunteers to load supplies into their vehicle– a process much safer for the elderly and vulnerable.

“Each vehicle, no matter how many people are in it, that family will get a box of goods which is probably apples, onions, and whatever kind of fruits and vegetable are in there along with some milk,” said AUMC Associate Pastor Domini Henry.

For people who are still jobless from the pandemic, food drives as such have become crucial.

“It’s very helpful because it saves money that we’re not making now because I’m unemployed as well. I wouldn’t say that I’m at the point where I just have to do this, but it does help stretch the money further because I don’t know when I’m going to get a job. So at least it helps us save the money for times when this might not be available,” said Venecca Green.

Pick up is available for any Jackson family who cannot grocery shop or who are unable to drive themselves.

“That’s the problem with some people that ain’t got cars and their bus don’t come out here. Somebody have to go help them out and go take it to them,” said Ruth Davis who is a church member at Anderson Methodist.

Volunteers said when it comes to beating the virus overall, one of the best ways is them coming together as a community pulling each other up when they need help.