Local doctor explains who’s at risk for the ‘Coronavirus’

The Mississippi State Department of Health is putting out a bulletin— closely monitoring the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health are monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, in Wuhan City, China which has resulted in more than 400 infections and several deaths. Follow developments at https://t.co/m8HDpIglJU pic.twitter.com/u5ilXaClkJ — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 24, 2020

Hundreds of cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“It was thought that the primary spread of this virus was from animal to human and in China a lot of the people that were contracting this virus had access to meat and seafood market,” Dr. Timothy Quinn said. “But with the recent increase in outbreak a lot of the people that have contracted the virus lately in china they have no history of exposure to the meat and seafood markets and now the CDC is questioning is there a spread from person to person.”

There have been two confirmed cases in the United States.

“So far there has not been a confirmed case in Mississippi but there have been confirmed cases in Washington state and Illinois and there’s testing in Tennessee so we must be on high concern,” he said.

The pneumonia like virus is a cause for concern especially those with recent travel patterns that include contact with china.



“A lot of the symptoms that the individuals who have contracted this virus are exhibiting will be similar to the flu or some type of upper respiratory tract infection with a cough fever the sore throat the chills it’s such a good idea if you start to develop any of these symptoms go ahead and get evaluated by a medical professional to make sure that you’re safe,” said Quinn.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine more about this rapidly evolving outbreak.