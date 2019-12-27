Local Emergency Officials: “Prepare for severe weather Sunday”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Severe weather is coming through Mississippi this weekend and local Emergency management officials are advising the community to get prepared for the rumble.

After heavy storms left many people without power, or even without a home earlier this month, making sure people know how to prepare for the potential storm this weekend is crucial.

Rankin County Emergency Management Director Mike Word says they are ready to take on what’s coming.

“We’ve got a lot of partners in Rankin County that help to keep our citizens safe. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department– any time we have bad weather, all of the men and women of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department– They’re out in force under the leadership of Bryan Bailey. Our road manager, Mike Harrison, he’s got several saw crews, lots of heavy equipment, those guys are boots on the ground as well.”

There are many areas throughout the Jackson region that are prone to flooding, one of them being the intersection of Mill and Monument.

Word says that there are a lot of easy fixes that you can do to stay safe during severe weather.

The Rankin County Safe Room in Brandon will be open for as long as necessary. It is tornado proof and equipped with electricity and running water.

Unsure of how long the storm will last, Word also advises to keep think about timing if you are going to visit a shelter.

“Be sure that you bring whatever it is that you may need. You may be there for 3-4-5 hours. Especially the people who are insulin dependent and things of those nature that have medicine that they have to take on a really regular basis, bring those with you. You may wanna bring some food or some snacks or something like that because it may be several hours.”

Another suggestion is to stock up on water, food and gasoline, should a storm take a turn for the absolute worst.