Local organizations distribute goods to families affected by COVID-19 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV)- Feeding the Gulf Coast and The Mississippi Public Health Institute (MSPHI) distributed fresh produce and dry goods to 500 individuals and families at First Baptist Church of Biloxi.

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating an added strain on Gulf Coast families struggling with food insecurity and access to healthy foods.

Five hundred families received a mixture of fresh produce and dry goods thanks to donations provided by AT&T, the Walmart Foundation, and United Way of South Mississippi.

Rouses Markets donated bags so that the food could be pre-packed and ready for distribution. The distribution operated in a drive-through style to minimize contact for both clients and workers.

While the distribution was originally planned to feed 100 families prior to the COVID-19 impact, the organizations worked to increase the number of families they were able to serve and the types of food they supplied in light of the significant economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.









“Our service area is experiencing an influx of need from those impacted by COVID-19,” said Dan Emery, newly appointed president and CEO for Feeding the Gulf Coast. “School closures and local job layoffs are leading to an unprecedented need for those who typically may not experience food insecurity. While those that struggle on a daily basis are now in an even more critical situation, compounded by the economic stress the COVID-19 virus has created in our communities.”

One in six Mississippians along the Gulf Coast struggles with hunger, and Mississippi has had the highest rate of food insecurity in the country for eight consecutive years, according to data from Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some very particular economic disruptions for families of the Gulf Coast, which may increase the level of food insecurity in communities for months to come.

“Ensuring Gulf Coast families have access to fresh and healthy foods is a critical part of improving overall health in these communities, and that’s why we have partnered closely with Feeding the Gulf Coast on this effort,” said Tennille Collins, program manager at MSPHI. The food distribution is part of collaborative, multi-faceted efforts to support the development of stronger, healthier families across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.