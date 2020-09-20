Local organizations host voter registration drive, free masks giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pilgrim Lodge #11 and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity held a voter registration drive in Jackson on Saturday.

The organizations registered community members to vote and also provided personal protective gear like face masks.

Some said this is an important election that they refuse to sit out on.

“My grandmother, my mother, my ancestors paved the way for me to vote right now so it’s not only my obligation but it’s a must that I vote for the change,” said Andrew Lewis.

The event was held at King Hiram Grand Lodge located at 2331 Martin Luther King Drive.

