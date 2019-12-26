Local police warns community to be aware of porch pirates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Local police departments are warning people to be careful when disposing trash from the holiday.

Discarded gift boxes that once stored game consoles, televisions, and other costly items can attract porch pirates to your home.

A “porch pirate” is someone who walks around neighborhoods lurking to see if there are any unattended packages on people’s doorsteps.

Assistant Chief Eric Redd with Ridgeland Police says that if you are leaving the boxes out in the open, you are making it easier to target.

“When you do receive your packages, throw the boxes away. Keep the boxes somewhere until it’s time to for the garbage to run before you put them out on the street because when you put them out on the street people can actually tell if you’ve gotten a new TV or game console or anything electronic people like to steal.” said Assistant Chief Eric Redd.