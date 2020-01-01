Local Rabbi reacts to rise in Anti-Semitism following NYC stabbings

A man charged with federal hate crimes Monday in a bloody attack on a Hanukkah celebration had handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references and had recently used his phone to look up information on Hitler and the location of synagogues according to authorities.

And as the nation faces a sharp rise of antisemitism Jackson’s lone synagogue is speaking out— again.

Grafton Thomas is charged with five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon. Five people were stabbed and slashed in the Saturday attack north of New York City.

“We can’t let antisemitism and hatred define what we do — we have to define what we do,” Joseph Rosen a rabbi at the Beth Israel congregation.

A blood-stained 18-inch (45-centimeter) machete was recovered from his car, along with a knife smeared with dried blood and hair

Days later — another place of worship was the target of violence in Texas.

The rabbi says he’s frightened to think church or temples is the place to defend yourself with guns.



“To consider having to arm yourself inside these places of safety is truly terrifying— I do know that across the nation that there are Jews who are considering that and what it means to have security,” said Rosen.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson says they’re putting together a unit to train churches and synagogues to protect themselves.

“It’s unfortunate in this day and time that you have to arm yourself to go to church we hope we can work through this overtime,” said Congressman Bennie Thompson.

The rabbi adds, in order to begin to solve these problems our nation is facing we must be okay with the differences in people.

“We gotta find a productive way and we have to have a conversation with each other and some of these conversations are very difficult because the alternative to that is violence,” said Rosen.

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday’s attack was the 13th Anti-Semitic attack in the state since December 8th.