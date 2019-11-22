Lottery tickets available Monday

Monday will be an historic day as retailers begin the sale of lottery tickets

“We’re just so excited that the day is finally here and I know Mississippi is ready for this too,” said Meg Annison with the Mississippi Lottery.

Some Jackson retailers say they are ready.

“It’s going to be real good for the city and I’m very excited about it —I think we’re the only one in the area right now that’s doing it here on the northside of Jackson definitely looking forward to Monday hope to see everybody come through,” Jahmal Crockett the Manager of C.K. Food mart said.

Future lottery customers are also ready to partake in the new gaming.



“Well I think it’s a very good thing , I mean it’s going to help our tax base and so many Mississippians were going across the state line anyway to do it — so I think it’s a very good think I will be doing it,” Clifton McCoy said.

The lottery corporation had said for months that the sales probably would begin by early December. The organization announced the start date in a news release Tuesday.

The corporation also is starting to let convenience stores and other retailers know they have been accepted to sell lottery tickets.

Mississippi has been one of six states without a lottery, but lawmakers met in 2018 and authorized the games of chance to help generate money for highways.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said in August the Multi-State Lottery Association approved Mississippi for Powerball and Mega Millions. Sales for those games are expected to begin during the first three months of 2020.