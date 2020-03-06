LSU study abroad programs canceled due to virus concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State University has canceled scheduled programs for study abroad amid concerns about the new coronavirus.

The university said in a statement on its website Friday that scheduled international study abroad programs are canceled through the middle of August.

Students who were in such programs in countries under Level 3 or 4 travel advisories issued by the U.S. State Department have returned home.

The university says they are under a 14-day self-quarantine.

Students in countries not under such advisories are continuing their studies. But future such programs are canceled until Aug. 17. And, international travel by LSU faculty and staff is restricted.