LSU study abroad programs canceled due to virus concerns

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State University has canceled scheduled programs for study abroad amid concerns about the new coronavirus.

The university said in a statement on its website Friday that scheduled international study abroad programs are canceled through the middle of August.

Students who were in such programs in countries under Level 3 or 4 travel advisories issued by the U.S. State Department have returned home.

The university says they are under a 14-day self-quarantine.

Students in countries not under such advisories are continuing their studies. But future such programs are canceled until Aug. 17. And, international travel by LSU faculty and staff is restricted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories