Madison County encourages donations in Clean-Up project

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- It’s time to get rid of household goods, old tires and other unwanted items because Madison County wants you to turn your trash into treasure in Fall Clean-Up project.

District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin and North Madison County Economic Development are recommending all items that are no longer used be donated or thrown away by Saturday, October 26.

Clothing must be in a “gently used” condition and a list of all items donated must have a name, address and telephone number if you will need a record of receipt.

Donations will start Monday, October 21 until Friday, October 25 with drop off times from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items can be dropped in the recycling bin across from Velma Jackson High School baseball fields on Loring Road, Camden, MS 39045.