Madison County Schools to provide grab and go meals, two locations added

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Grab and go meals, including both breakfast and lunch, are available at two additional locations in Madison County beginning Monday, March 30: Velma Jackson High School and Smith Chapel Baptist Church (Flora).

Madison County Schools are providing meals via curbside and walk-up service at these two new locations in addition to continuing service at East Flora Elementary, Camden Elementary, Ann Smith Elementary, and Madison Crossing Elementary on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals are available free of charge to all children 18 and under during the school closure. Meals are available for free to all children regardless of where they go to school, but they do need to be present to receive a meal.

Adults may purchase grab and go meals for $6; this price includes two meals (breakfast and lunch) in one bag. As circumstances may change, this plan is subject to change as well.