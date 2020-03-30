Breaking News
95 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 758 total cases with 14 deaths

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Madison County Schools to provide grab and go meals, two locations added

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Grab and go meals, including both breakfast and lunch, are available at two additional locations in Madison County beginning Monday, March 30: Velma Jackson High School and Smith Chapel Baptist Church (Flora). 

Madison County Schools are providing meals via curbside and walk-up service at these two new locations in addition to continuing service at East Flora Elementary, Camden Elementary, Ann Smith Elementary, and Madison Crossing Elementary on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals are available free of charge to all children 18 and under during the school closure. Meals are available for free to all children regardless of where they go to school, but they do need to be present to receive a meal.

Adults may purchase grab and go meals for $6; this price includes two meals (breakfast and lunch) in one bag. As circumstances may change, this plan is subject to change as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories