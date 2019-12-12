Digital First: Madison County students surprised with laptops

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Elementary students in Madison County Schools are received an early holiday surprise, as Dell Chromebooks were distributed to students in grades 3-5.

The district will deploy 1,000 new devices this month, ensuring that every student in third grade through fifth grade has a dedicated device for classroom use.

Madison County Schools Technology Director Gavin Guynes said, “We have a robust digital curriculum program that provides access to Chromebooks, Macbooks, Windows, and I-pads for students to use, and students in grades 5 through 12 have enjoyed dedicated devices. This new rollout of Chromebooks extends dedicated devices throughout upper elementary classes.”

As of mid-December, teachers in grades 3-5 will have Chromebook devices for each student in their classrooms that are available for use any time. This approach replaces the old model of having several carts of devices that teachers share among several classrooms.