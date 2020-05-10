Magnolia Parlor Unable to Open Even Though Governor Allows it

HAZELHURST, Miss. (WJTV)- Gyms, barbershops and hair and nail salon customers and employees are excited to get back to the place that many took for granted, but for The Magnolia Parlor in Hazlehurst the coronavirus affect is still in effect.

“With everyone else being able to open I’m very excited for them but we will still be waiting,” said owner Megan Gallman. She purchased her salon in August of 2019.

COVID-19 has pushed shipping behind. Currently, the salon is unable to receive the remaining things that they need such as mirrors, a shampoo ball, and extra sanitation material to meet the guidelines issued by the Governor.

“And as you know as well as everybody else, anything including rain related, Lysol, bleach or whatever it’s very hard to fine right now,” said Gallman.

Gallman says that she has no idea when the grand opening will be held and that they have to wait on an inspection by the Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology.

While the delays piling up, Meagan says she is grateful that clients will still be there when the time comes.

“We have had so many positive outreaches from our clients and they are ready to get back in our chairs just as much as we are but we want to provide them with a healthy environment to take care of them as well as ourselves,” she said.

Out of the list of guidelines, Gallman says that hardest one to follow will be minimizing contact with customers that she calls Family.

“Us being in the south we are a very hospitable environment. We are huggers, shoulder patters and just contact people. So that’s gonna be the new norm for us and it’s going to be difficult.”

For Magnolia Parlor clients and clients of salons all around the nation, Meagan Gallman asks for patience during this new way of life.