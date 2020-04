VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man wounded.

Police say a 20-year-old male was shot in the right arm and torso near Pearl Street and Fairground Street in Vicksburg Saturday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Merit Health Hospital by private vehicle and was soon airlifted to UMMC. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say they have a suspect currently in custody.

This is a developing story.