Breaking News
Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance arrested overnight in Florida
Live Now
Watch 12 News now for the latest

Man arrested for cracking cards at gas pumps

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department has arrested 32-year old Raul Gutierrez for collecting debit and credit card information at gas stations.

Gutierrez was arrested at a local gas station earlier this week after receiving a tip that he was tampering with gas pumps. Skimming devices and other evidence were recovered as well.

He has been charged with felony possession of a scanner, malicious mischief, burglary tools possession, narcotics possession, and drug paraphernalia possession.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories