Man arrested for cracking cards at gas pumps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department has arrested 32-year old Raul Gutierrez for collecting debit and credit card information at gas stations.

Gutierrez was arrested at a local gas station earlier this week after receiving a tip that he was tampering with gas pumps. Skimming devices and other evidence were recovered as well.

He has been charged with felony possession of a scanner, malicious mischief, burglary tools possession, narcotics possession, and drug paraphernalia possession.