A man is wanted after grabbing and leaving without paying at Gas and Go in Clinton.

The Clinton Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect seen in the video.

He is wanted for the burglary of the Gas and Go on Northside Drive and Magnolia Road which happened on June 24.

From the video, the suspect has distinctive tattoos.

If you recognize the individual, call the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.