VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A shooting investigation is underway after one man is suffering from a gunshot wound to the side.

According to Captain Mike Bryant the incident happened just before 5 p.m. when a man was shot in the side along Irene Street in Vicksburg.

The male victim has been transported to UMMC with unknown injuries. Two persons of interest have been identified.

This is a developing story. 12 News will keep you updated as we work to get more information.