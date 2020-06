JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday, June 5, marks 54 years since the March Against Fear journey. The march was led by civil rights activist and the University of Mississippi’s first African American student, James Meredith.

On June 5, 1966, the 220-mile march from Memphis to Jackson was ignited to bring awareness to continued racism in the Mississippi Delta after the passing of Civil Rights Act 1964.

The solitary march also focused on encouraging African Americans in the South to register to vote.