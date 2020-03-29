Mayor Flaggs strengthens city-wide restrictions following first case of COVID-19 in Warren Co.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs discusses his coalition of public officials, city, county services and community representatives that banded together to prepare for flooding in the city and Warren County, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in his Vicksburg, Miss., office. Flaggs believes the early preparation helped get residents out of their water threatened homes in an orderly […]

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has announced an amended version of Vicksburg’s Civil Emergency Plan aimed at strengthening prevention measures already in place.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, officials from Vicksburg and Warren County government, health experts and first responders addressed ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following Warren County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Starting Monday, March 30 at noon the second phase will go into effect:

All daycare facilities shall close at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 30, 2020 until April 6, 2020.

Retail and convenience stores shall allow no more than 10 persons inside the store and no more than 10 persons in the parking lot/gas service areas of the premises at any one time.

Liquor stores shall have no more than 10 persons, including employees, inside at any one time.

Barber and beauty shops, nail and tanning salons, and spas shall close at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 30, 2020 until April 6, 2020.

For any City of Vicksburg public meetings, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Architectural Review, code enforcement hearings, or public gatherings in a city building, there will be no more than 10 people in the room and social distancing shall be practiced.