Mayor Flaggs strengthens city-wide restrictions following first case of COVID-19 in Warren Co.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has announced an amended version of Vicksburg’s Civil Emergency Plan aimed at strengthening prevention measures already in place.
In a press conference Sunday afternoon, officials from Vicksburg and Warren County government, health experts and first responders addressed ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following Warren County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
Starting Monday, March 30 at noon the second phase will go into effect:
- All daycare facilities shall close at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 30, 2020 until April 6, 2020.
- Retail and convenience stores shall allow no more than 10 persons inside the store and no more than 10 persons in the parking lot/gas service areas of the premises at any one time.
- Liquor stores shall have no more than 10 persons, including employees, inside at any one time.
- Barber and beauty shops, nail and tanning salons, and spas shall close at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 30, 2020 until April 6, 2020.
- For any City of Vicksburg public meetings, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Architectural Review, code enforcement hearings, or public gatherings in a city building, there will be no more than 10 people in the room and social distancing shall be practiced.