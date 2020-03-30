Mayor Lumumba and faith leaders join together to pray for community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Pastor CJ Rhodes of Mount Helm Baptist Church, and other faith leaders led a prayer service for the city of Jackson amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to bring light and hope back into the community during difficult times, Mayor Lumumba believed it was best to do that with prayer Sunday afternoon on the steps of City Hall.

“So at this moment in time we are praying for the healing of our land. We are praying that the people all across tje city that are in fear understand that the lord has not given us a spirit of fear but of love, power and sound mind…,”expressed Mayor Lumumba.

All persons who attended the gathering followed the social distancing rules by staying 6 feet apart from one another.