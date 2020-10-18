MBI issues Amber Alert for two missing Pascagoula boys

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Kaiden Wall and 2-year-old Kolden Wall of Pascagoula.

Kaiden Wall is described as a white male 3 foot 6 inches tall weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Kolden Wall is described as a white male 2 year old 2 foot 3 inches tall weighing 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall are accompanied by Sarah Caswell. Sarah Caswell is described as a white female 33 year old 5 foot 3 inches tall weighing 150 pounds with black hair.

The vehicle being used is a 2007 silver Audi bearing an Alabama license plate 2BA2195. The vehicle was last seen about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday October 17 in the Mobile Alabama area.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kaiden Wall and Kolden Wall or Sarah Caswell or the vehicle contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855 642 5378.

6-year-old Kaiden Wall and 2-year-old Kolden Wall of Pascagoula

Sarah Caswell

LATEST STORIES: