MDE launches website to help children become strong readers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Mississippi Department of Education revamped its Strong Readers website, to help families assist their children with building their reading skills.

The site is organized by grade level, from kindergarten through grade 5. It includes strategies for developing strong reader habits and a series of activities to practice the five components of reading. Those include working with sounds, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

“Summer is an important time for children to read and practice their language skills,” said Kristen Wynn, MDE state literacy director. “The Strong Readers website provides fun activities for parents and caregivers to help children practice their literacy skills at home.”

“With the extended school closures this past school year, it is more important than ever to keep children engaged in reading over the summer,” Wynn said.