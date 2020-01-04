MDOC: No fire or major disturbance at Parchman

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Corrections says there is currently no fire or major disturbance at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

MDOC addressed the accusations regarding the disturbances in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

“THERE IS CURRENTLY NO FIRE OR MAJOR DISTURBANCE at the MS State Penitentiary at Parchman. There was a minor fire at Unit 30 earlier this week. That fire, set by an inmate, was immediately extinguished. Like other facilities in the prison system, the prison has limited movement,” tweeted MDOC.