U.S. Highway 90 closed from the Biloxi Bay Bridge to the Bay St. Louis Bridge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. 90 from the Biloxi Bay Bridge the the Bay Saint Louis Bridge is closed in all directions.
Crews closed U.S. 90 due to debris on the roadway in multiple locations from Hurricane Zeta. Drivers are advised to avoid the highway and find an alternate route.
