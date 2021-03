THURSDAY: In the wake of yesterday's storms we are cooler and windy with temperatures in the 50s for most of us. Clouds will be moving in for much of the state as the low pressure tracks to the east, so expect not much sunshine and a breezy, chilly day. High temperatures struggle to hit 60 degrees for the Metro, but a little sunshine further south should warm folks from Natchez to Hattiesburg to the middle 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 40s overnight.

WEEKEND: Skies remain cloudy tomorrow with even cooler temperatures before the sunshine finally returns this weekend. That will help us rebound into the upper 60s by Sunday. The first day of the Spring is Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will warm up Monday into the 70s and the next round of strong to severe storms may be headed our way by mid next week.