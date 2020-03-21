MEMA to distribute personal protective equipment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management ​Agency are giving out PPEs to all the counties in the state Saturday. ​

The agencies want to make sure those on the frontlines of the coronavirus are prepared ​

so starting Saturday morning across the state health care facilities will be getting supplies to stay safe. ​

Health care workers in Mississippi are getting equipped with a quarter of the state’s PPE inventory. ​

“There’s 82 counties and so there will be 82 push packages and then the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians as well so everyone ​will receive something from us tomorrow, and we’ll continue to do that once we get more from the national stockpile,” said MEMA’s spokesperson Malary White. ​

White says they want to conserve PPE in their own stockpile to have more when necessary. ​

“We are trying to be as great preparers as we can be because we don’t know how long COVID-19 is going to last,” said White.​

Personal protective gear includes masks, goggles, and gloves. How many each county gets is determined by a number of factors and cases of COVID-19. ​

“We have folks downstairs who have been crunching the numbers to make sure everyone is given enough supplies to meet their ​critical need and it also goes with their population as well,” said White. ​

MEMA says there’s not a critical shortage in Mississippi. The agency is trying to prevent that. ​

Local health care facilities and emergency management agencies will receive the shipments ​

throughout the day. The stockpile is a combination of what the state has right now plus what was received Tuesday night from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Strategic National Stockpile.