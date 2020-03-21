MEMA to distribute personal protective equipment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are giving out PPEs to all the counties in the state Saturday.
The agencies want to make sure those on the frontlines of the coronavirus are prepared
so starting Saturday morning across the state health care facilities will be getting supplies to stay safe.
Health care workers in Mississippi are getting equipped with a quarter of the state’s PPE inventory.
“There’s 82 counties and so there will be 82 push packages and then the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians as well so everyone will receive something from us tomorrow, and we’ll continue to do that once we get more from the national stockpile,” said MEMA’s spokesperson Malary White.
White says they want to conserve PPE in their own stockpile to have more when necessary.
“We are trying to be as great preparers as we can be because we don’t know how long COVID-19 is going to last,” said White.
Personal protective gear includes masks, goggles, and gloves. How many each county gets is determined by a number of factors and cases of COVID-19.
“We have folks downstairs who have been crunching the numbers to make sure everyone is given enough supplies to meet their critical need and it also goes with their population as well,” said White.
MEMA says there’s not a critical shortage in Mississippi. The agency is trying to prevent that.
Local health care facilities and emergency management agencies will receive the shipments
throughout the day. The stockpile is a combination of what the state has right now plus what was received Tuesday night from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Strategic National Stockpile.