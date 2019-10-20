Memorial service held for Brooks Hicks

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- A memorial service was held to honor the life of Brooks Hicks at Oakdale Baptist Church in Brandon.

Brooks went missing from his mothers’ home for seven weeks before a group of teenagers found his body partially decomposed in a field near a rural Hinds County area in August 2019.

Family members attended the service in an attempt to release the pain and leave in peace.

“We have a community that wants justice we have people again that want to judge in that feed’s anger and bitterness, so I would say for those people that did whatever evil or vindictive thing that they did to Brook‘s to repent and ask for forgiveness and allow the forgiveness and the love of God to change your mind your heart,” said the Pastor of Oakdale.

Hinds County Sheriffs Office have yet to officially name a possible suspect.