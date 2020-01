MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- The family of Madison Patrolman First Class Jim Mack, Jr. will host funeral arrangements Monday, Jan. 13 at Broadnoor Baptist Church in Madison.

The memorial services scheduled are as follows:

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. : Memorial Service – Broadmoor Baptist Church, 1531 Highland Colony Parkway, Madison, MS

11 a.m. (approximate): Graveside Service – Natchez Trace Cemetery, 759 Highway 51, Madison, MS

The Walker Funeral Home of Rolling Fork, MS is in charge of arrangements.