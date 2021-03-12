MFC approves Yazoo County burn ban

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), at the request of the Yazoo County Board of Supervisors, has approved a county-wide burn ban, effective immediately.

The MFC approved the request due to increased wildfire activity and increased fire weather. The Yazoo County burn ban will remain in effect until April 12.

Exemptions for this burn ban are:

Mississippi Forestry Commission Certified Burn Managers County Fire Services Commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) regulations. Read MDEQ’s open burning regulations on their website.

For more information about active burn bans, visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans,