MHP Christmas Holiday Enforcement Period: 3 dead

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2019 Christmas holiday travel period which began Monday, December 23, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Wednesday, December 25 at midnight.

MHP issued 2,544 citations with 39 DUI arrests. 116 motor vehicle crashes were investigated which included 27 injuries and 3 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates.

The MHP safety initiative “ Home For The Holidays” will continue through the end of the year in order to promote traffic safety.

On Monday, December 23, 2019 at approximately 12:56 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS27 in Hinds County. A 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by John A. Lumbley, 24, of Vicksburg, MS was traveling northbound on MS27. The vehicle left the roadway, overturned and collided with tree. John A. Lumbley received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at approximately 1:25 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS178 in Lee County. A 2013 Chrysler passenger vehicle driven by Linda C. McMinn, 78, of Mooreville, MS was traveling eastbound on MS178. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Linda C. McMinn received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at approximately 8:37 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US51 in Copiah County. A Mercedes Benz passenger vehicle driven by Erik G. Miller, 30, of Crystal Springs, MS was traveling northbound on US51. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Erik G. Miller received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

All crashes are currently under investigation by MHP.