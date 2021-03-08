MHP conducts enforcement detail in conjunction with D.R.I.V.E campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– State Troopers conducted a three-day enforcement detail that began on Friday, February 26, and ended on Sunday, February 28 in Troop M, District 9.



The Mississippi Highway Patrol DRIVE (Driving Requires Initiative Values and Education) campaign began in February and will continue throughout the year.

During the enforcement detail, troopers issued 1,293 citations, 121 seatbelt citations, 60 child restraint citations and made 56 DUI arrests, 29 drug arrests, and 6 felony arrests.



“The Mississippi Highway Patrol will continue to conduct statewide visibility and enforcement details in conjunction with the D.R.I.V.E. safety initiative,” said Lieutenant Colonel Malachi Sanders, Deputy Director of MHP. “We will concentrate on combating the increasingly large number of vehicle fatalities while working with other law enforcement agencies across the state to minimize vehicle crashes.”



Mississippi has consistently ranked in the top 5 nationwide regarding teen fatalities. The MHP Public Affairs Division will present the DRIVE program to local schools, colleges, churches, and civic organizations to emphasize safe driving and reduce fatalities.



If you would like to schedule a DRIVE program, contact the Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Division.