MHP: Two injured in 4-car crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that injured two on US 49 South of Yazoo City.

Preliminary reports indicate a Cadillac sedan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a van that was traveling southbound. The van was hit by a Dodge Charger. A GMC Yukon that swerved to avoid the Cadillac was also involved in the crash, according to troopers.

The driver of the Cadillac and the van were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.



This crash is under investigation.



